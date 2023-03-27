PNNL Formalizes Joel Duling’s Appointment as Associate Lab Director of Operational Systems

Joel Duling has been confirmed as the official associate laboratory director of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s Operational Systems Directorate.

He has been serving in an interim capacity since January, managing the laboratory’s facilities as well as multiple areas including infrastructure; nuclear operations; project management; and environment, health, safety, and security, PNNL announced Friday.

Duling’s 35-year career has made him an expert in nuclear operations. Notable rules include a stint as president of BWX Technologies‘ Nuclear Operations Group subsidiary. In this position, he was responsible for the company’s five manufacturing plants for reactor cores and components. He was also president of BWXT Nuclear Fuel Services.

His other professional milestones include time spent as vice president of production at the Y-12 National Security Complex, which operates under the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. Additionally, Duling was appointed in strategic leadership positions at Battelle and Idaho National Laboratory.

As associate lab director, Duling will oversee the implementation of PNNL’s net-zero emission goals and its 10-year, $1.2 billion campus development plan.