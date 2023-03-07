Key Technology Leaders Pat Mungovan and Cameron Chehreh Spotlighted in Recognition of 2023 Wash100 Award Wins

On Tuesday, Executive Mosaic showcased the accomplishments of two exceptional technology innovators – Oracle ’s Pat Mungovan and Intel ’s Cameron Chehreh – in honor of their 2023 Wash100 Award wins.

This year, the esteemed Wash100 Award continued its history of annually recognizing the most notable executives in the government contracting industry with its remarkable 10th run. Mungovan, who secured his second award this year, and newcomer Cameron Chehreh both proved their leadership strength during the rigorous selection process and earned their spots in the 2023 Wash100 class.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in GovCon’s most compelling competition — the Wash100 popular vote contest ! As Executive Mosaic continues to spotlight each 2023 Wash100 inductee, you have the opportunity to cast a vote for your favorite winner. To join, please visit Wash100.com .

Mungovan, who currently serves as senior vice president of Oracle’s North America government and education arm, propelled the company to new heights of cloud innovation last year. Under his guidance, Oracle received a momentous number of federal certifications for its cloud technologies and secured a spot on the potential $9 billion Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract in December.

According to Mungovan, the organization’s success is a representation of its unique approach to cloud, which avoids a one size fits all mentality to properly tailor its technology to each federal customer. To read his full profile, click here .

Since assuming his role as public sector vice president and general manager at Intel in February 2022, Chehreh has worked to drive Intel’s semiconductor chip-related initiatives forward. His successful efforts launched the construction of the first of two Ohio-based, modernized semiconductor chip manufacturing facilities in September.

With Chehreh at the helm of government business, Intel also created a training and knowledge-sharing program for semiconductor manufacturers under a partnership with the National Science Foundation. Click here to read his full profile.