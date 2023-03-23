OSTP Releases Resources to Inform Environmental Policy, Raise Climate Science Awareness

The Office of Science and Technology Policy has published a list of new resources to guide climate-related policymaking and raise awareness and educate about climate change.

Among the resources are the National Climate Task Force’s report, which provides information on available climate-informed science approach to managing current and future flood risks, and the National Science and Technology Council’s action plan to boost the accessibility of federal climate information and tools, the White House said Wednesday.

The OSTP released a new guide for guiding federal agency climate adaptation planners in selecting climate information to use in risk and impact assessments.

A report by the Subcommittee on Resilience Science and Technology is also available for decision-makers to design and implement multipurpose science and technology tools to help a community withstand natural disasters and risks associated with aging infrastructure.

The release of the new resources follows the Biden administration’s inaugural U.S. Ocean Climate Action Plan, which outlines a whole-of-government approach in implementing ocean-based technologies to address climate change impacts.