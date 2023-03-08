US Lawmakers Reintroduce Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act

House and Senate lawmakers have reintroduced a bill that would preclude government agencies from using facial recognition and other biometric systems to address civil liberties and privacy issues and concerns facing marginalized populations.

The Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act would prohibit the use of federal dollars for biometric surveillance systems and information collected through biometric technology, Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said in a statement published Tuesday.

“Law enforcement and government’s use of facial recognition technology has resulted in reports of discriminatory outcomes that have ripped innocent people away from their lives, locking them up in jail,” Merkley wrote.

In addition to prohibition on the federal use of facial recognition, voice recognition and other biometric systems, the legislation would provide a private right of action for people whose biometric data is used in violation of the Act and permit states and localities to implement their own laws with regard to the use of such technologies.

Merkley proposed the bill with Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; and Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; among others.