The Heritage Foundation Publishes Recommendations to Maximize Fiscal 2024 Defense Budget

The Heritage Foundation has issued its recommendations on how Congress can optimize the National Defense Authorization Act and the defense appropriations bill for fiscal year 2024 to bolster national security and the U.S. Armed Forces.

In a report posted Wednesday, the organization referenced its 2023 index of U.S. military strength, which it rated as “weak” overall due to lack of funding, and poor prioritization and program execution.

The NDAA can upgrade the posture of the U.S. Army if Congress can find ways to speed up modernization of its equipment, the Heritage Foundation said. Budget cuts in programs that are critical but less visible may be hindering the Army from replacing aging military weapons and defense systems.

The 2024 budget should also support efforts to equip the U.S. Navy amid growing threats from Russia and China, according to the report. Lawmakers should leverage the Naval Act and set a fleet goal of 355 ships for the branch.

The U.S. Marine Corps received a “strong” rating in the 2023 index, but Congress should fund efforts to sustain the service’s modernization programs, Heritage stated. The organization feels one of the priorities should be the Light Amphibious Warship project, which is a vital component of the USMC Force Design 2030.