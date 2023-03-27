Heidi Shyu: DOD Incorporates Upcoming National Defense Science & Tech Strategy in FY24 Budget Request

Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering, said the Department of Defense has yet to issue the National Defense Science and Technology Strategy but revealed that elements of the upcoming strategy inform key portions of DOD’s budget request for fiscal year 2024, DOD News reported Friday.

Shyu, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, told members of the House Armed Services Committee’s Cyber, Innovative Technologies and Information Systems subpanel on Thursday that NDSTS outlines three lines of effort to maintain the country’s technological advantage.

These lines of effort are: a focus on the joint mission; creation and deployment of capabilities at speed and scale; and establishment of an enduring advantage through cultivation of talent and pursuit of basic research.

“We are implementing this strategy in the president’s FY 24 budget request, which continues historic levels of investment in research and development,” she told lawmakers.

“It prioritizes delivery of near-term capabilities at speed and scale; direct support to joint warfighting concepts; and building the science and technology foundation for tomorrow,” she added.

Shyu told the House panel that the department has deployed directed energy systems to the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy following a series of tests and has fielded artificial intelligence tools meant to help warfighters strengthen advantage in undersea warfare.

“We are launching hypersonic and ballistic tracking space sensors this year and have transitioned deep space early indications and warnings capabilities using ground-based telescopes to the field,” she said during her testimony.

The undersecretary noted that the proposed FY24 budget also backs continued investment in the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs and offers support to Defense Innovation Unit projects.