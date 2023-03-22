DOD Selects 31 Teams for Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative; Heidi Shyu Quoted

The Department of Defense has awarded $220 million in grants to 31 teams of researchers selected as part of the fiscal year 2023 competition for the Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative.

Each research team will receive approximately $7.1 million over five years to conduct their basic research projects under the MURI program, which was launched in 1985, DOD said Tuesday.

“Not only does the program enable scientific breakthroughs with direct relevance for DoD applications, it also has been used to create and sustain new fields of inquiry,” said Heidi Shyu, undersecretary of defense for research and engineering.

“It is a program with a powerful legacy of scientific impact and remains a cornerstone of DoD’s basic research portfolio,” added Shyu, a 2023 Wash100 winner.

The Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Army Research Office and the Office of Naval Research requested proposals and reviewed 259 white papers covering 24 topic areas of interest to DOD. A panel of experts selected the 31 teams located at 61 universities out of a pool of 90 proposals.

Some of the topic areas the selected research projects cover are control theory for novel quantum error correction, climate change, cognitive security and quantum phononics.

Click here to see the full list of selected teams.