DOD Authorizes $400M Package of Additional Support Provisions for Ukraine

The Department of Defense has authorized a Presidential Drawdown with a potential value of $400 million to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine.

Representing Biden administration’s the 33rd drawdown of equipment from the DOD’s reservoir for Ukraine since August 2021, this package prioritizes ammunition and support equipment for the nation’s precision fires, artillery and armored vehicle operations , the DOD announced on Friday.

To meet Ukraine’s evolving needs, the package includes additional 155 millimeter and 105 millimeter artillery rounds as well as 25 millimeter ammunition and supplementary ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

The drawdown will also supply Ukraine with Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolition munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing, testing and diagnostic equipment for vehicle maintenance and repair, spare parts and other field equipment.

As the conflict continues to unfold, the U.S. has adapted its drawdown offerings to meet Ukraine’s changing needs. Early on, the nation required anti-armor and air defense capabilities and later, artillery became another major focus. In total, the U.S. has sent more than $30 billion worth of equipment to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022.

According to the DOD, over 54 countries have committed to provide more than 1,000 tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine. These nations have also delivered or pledged over 800 artillery systems and have supplied Ukraine with more than two million rounds of artillery ammunition and over 50 advanced Multiple Rocket Launch Systems.

Working alongside its partners, the U.S. intends to continue offering support to Ukraine.