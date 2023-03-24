/

DISA Requests Information on Distributed Hybrid Multi-Cloud Prototype Development Program

Image Title: Defense Information Systems Agency Source: Wikipedia/Public Domain

A Defense Information Systems Agency center responsible for delivering hosting and compute technologies across the Department of Defense has begun seeking information on industry sources capable of constructing a single cloud platform to host its diverse virtual environments.

The DISA Hosting and Compute Center is looking to use an other transaction authority to develop a prototype distributed, hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure housed in a consolidated stack within multiple data centers, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

The DHMC prototype will serve as a centralized environment for managing on-premise and commercial cloud assets, as well as traditional virtualization tools and host-connected platforms.

DISA requires that the platform be interoperable with existing HaCC enterprise-level tools and have a unified and customizable control plane for additional internal services.

Responses to the request for information are due April 21.

