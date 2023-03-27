DHS Unveils Website to Advance Targeted Violence & Terrorism Prevention Efforts; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has introduced a new website meant to provide the public access to resources such as grants, training opportunities and research as part of efforts to prevent terrorism and targeted violence.

The site PreventionResourceFinder.gov provides visitors information on grant funding, multimedia content and educational materials across 17 federal agencies and is organized into five categories, DHS said Thursday.

These searchable categories are community support resources, information sharing platforms, grant funding opportunities, evidence-based research and training opportunities.

“The website we are launching today equips our partners throughout the country with helpful resources to better prevent, prepare for, and respond to acts of violence,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“We will continue to provide additional resources, including grant funds and critical information and intelligence, to strengthen community efforts to prevent terrorism and targeted violence,” added Mayorkas, a previous Wash100 awardee.

According to the department, the website builds on the current administration’s National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism and features nearly 100 federal resources.

DHS worked with other agencies, including the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Justice and Veterans Affairs, to develop the online platform.