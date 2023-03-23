Dennis Kelly, Arlington Capital Partners Launch Cybersecurity-Focused Company Eqlipse Technologies

Dennis Kelly , a U.S. Navy veteran with over three decades of experience in the defense and intelligence contracting industry, has launched Eqlipse Technologies in collaboration with private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners .

The new company will offer cybersecurity-related engineering services , identity management tools and research and development assistance to Department of Defense and intelligence community customers, Eqlipse announced on Tuesday.

“As technology evolves and our infrastructure increasingly shifts to a digital domain, cybersecurity becomes an even more critical component of our national security. Eqlipse was created to provide an operational advantage to our customers as their missions evolve to new, virtual battlefields,” said Kelly, who now serves as the organization’s CEO.

In a LinkedIn post published the same day, Kelly noted his excitement for the newly-established company, which he said will align “the most innovative solutions to evolve and transform how our customers accomplish their most complex national security missions.”

Through its work, Eqlipse aims to address critical demands spanning the full cyber domain, including offensive and defensive cyber, signals intelligence engineering, computer network operations and software development.

Henry Albers , a vice president at Arlington Capital Partners, said that the name Eqlipse represents the “total alignment” of its “innovative culture” with its clients’ mission needs.

“We will continue to invest significant resources behind Eqlipse to recruit industry-leading scientists and engineers, build out state-of-the-art facilities and labs, and fund the IRAD necessary to continue to deliver innovation for the most pressing missions,” he added.