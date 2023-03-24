Curtiss-Wright Books USMC Contract for MOSA Deployed Baseband System; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has won a follow-on contract from the U.S. Marine Corps to supply small form factor network router and switch modules to aid the service branch in modernizing its communications with portable expeditionary network communications tools.

In fulfillment of the contract, Curtiss-Wright will deliver a Modular Open Systems Approach deployed baseband system for the Marine Corps Wideband Satellite-Expeditionary initiative, the Davidson, North Carolina-headquartered company announced on Thursday.

Lynn Bamford , chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright and a Wash100 Award winner, noted the “long and successful” relationship the enterprise has with the USMC and said that this award exemplifies Curtiss-Wright’s ability to “enhance interoperability and improve cost efficiencies with electronics systems” in line with Department of Defense standards for the MOSA.

“As a leading supplier of tactical battlefield communications solutions, we are very proud to provide the Marine Corps with our proven field-deployable network communications technology to support the MCWS-X program,” she said.

Contracting activities will be conducted within Curtiss-Wright’s defense solutions business in the defense electronics department. The company will ship its products to the USMC from the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions facility in Portland, Oregon.

Curtiss-Wright has recently won a number of contracts that support multiple service branches. Last month, the organization was selected by Leidos’ Dynetics subsidiary to deliver actuation technology for installation into its Enduring Shield platform to meet Army demands for cruise missile defense.

In August of last year, Curtiss-Wright announced that it won over $220 million in contracts from Bechtel Plant Machinery and General Dynamics Electric Boat to produce an array of ship parts, including propulsion valves, pumps and complex instrumentation and control systems , for two Navy submarines and an aircraft carrier.

Progeny awarded Curtiss-Wright a $70 million contract in April 2022, under which the former is ordered to provide MOSA computers and digital processing modules for the Navy’s MK54 and MK48 torpedo modernization initiative.