Curtiss-Wright Secures Over $200M in Contracts for U.S. Navy Ship Part Manufacture; CEO Lynn Bamford Quoted

Defense and space contractor Curtiss-Wright Corporation has won contracts worth over $220 million for the manufacture of various ship parts for U.S. Navy vessels.

Awarded by Bechtel Plant Machinery and General Dynamics Electric Boat, the contract awards task Curtiss-Wright’s team with crafting and installing propulsion valves, pumps and complex instrumentation and control systems for two Navy submarines and an aircraft carrier, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said Wednesday.

“We look forward to delivering the most advanced, reliable and vital technologies and remain well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of our U.S. naval fleet,” shared Lynn Bamford , CEO and chair of Curtiss-Wright.

Engineering work under the contract has already begun and is being conducted at Curtis-Wright’s defense electronics and naval and power division locations in New York and Pennsylvania. It is predicted the services will extend through 2026. The two submarine programs receiving assistance are the Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear fueled attack submarine and the Columbia-class submarine in addition to work performed with the Ford-class aircraft carrier endeavor.

The new Bechtel and GD contracts are the new installments in a long line of services Curtiss-Wright has provided to the U.S. Nuclear Navy.

In April, Curtiss-Wright agreed to build and provide processor modules for two Navy torpedo systems under a $70 million contract and in September, the company won $100 million to produce pumps for the same Navy submarines and aircraft carriers as the new contract award.

Bamford, who is a previous recipient of the Wash100 Award , characterized the company as being dedicated to serving this initiative and all naval defense platforms and noted that the tools and strategies they’re supporting are consistently approved by U.S. Congress.