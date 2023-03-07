Dept of Commerce, NASA Partner to Assess US Civil Space Industrial Base

The Department of Commerce has partnered with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to assess the competitiveness of the domestic civil space industrial base.

The Bureau of Industry and Security’s Office of Technology Evaluation will spearhead the survey to determine the supply chain network and structures of organizations that work with civil space agencies, BIS said Monday.

OTE aims to collect information on the mergers and acquisitions trends, emerging technology advancements, foreign sourcing and dependencies, workforce, cybersecurity investments, export controls and other factors affecting the sector.

NASA and NOAA will use data from the survey of space companies and suppliers to respond to supply chain disruptions due to impending loss of manufacturing sources and materials, cyberattack incidents, COVID-19 pandemic impacts and other challenges.

The joint project will also guide the planning and execution of the civil space provisions of the National Space Policy directive released in 2020 and other national space policy priorities.