Charles Luftig Named Deputy DNI for Policy & Capabilities

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, has announced the appointment of Charles Luftig as deputy director of national intelligence for policy and capabilities.

In his new role, Luftig will oversee ongoing strategy, policy and capability development efforts to help the intelligence community “meet the challenges of an evolving national security landscape,” Haines said in a statement published Tuesday.

“Charles brings a wealth of national security experience to P&C having served in a variety of national security roles, to include most recently as my Chief of Staff, and I am so pleased the IC will continue to benefit from Charles’ expertise, professionalism, and integrity,” Haines added.

Luftig joined the Office of the DNI in January 2021 following a three-year career at asset management firm Bridgewater Associates, where he most recently served as counsel and manager of security policy.

Before that, he was deputy general counsel at the Office of Management and Budget and provided legal advice and senior adviser to the deputy national security adviser at the National Security Council.

Luftig succeeds Dustin Gard-Weiss, who held the position in August 2020.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to Dustin Gard-Weiss for his instrumental leadership as the Deputy Director of National Intelligence for P&C for the past two and a half years,” Haines said.