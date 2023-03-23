Rear Adm. James Downey Tapped by Biden to Lead Naval Sea Systems Command

Rear Adm. James Downey, program executive officer for aircraft carriers at the U.S. Navy since June 2019, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as the next commander of Naval Sea Systems Command, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wednesday.

In line with his nomination, Downey would be promoted to the rank of vice admiral. He would lead the Navy’s largest systems command upon congressional approval.

Downey currently leads the office that supports the design, construction, delivery, system integration and life cycle management of aircraft carriers.

The State University of New York alum previously served as deputy commander for surface warfare at NAVSEA and commanded the Navy Regional Maintenance Center as his initial flag assignment.

Commissioned in 1987, Downey holds a master’s degree in computer science from Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.