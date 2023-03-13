Lauren Knausenberger: Air Force Works to Implement Zero Trust in Financial Management Systems

Lauren Knausenberger, chief information officer for the Department of the Air Force and a 2023 Wash100 Award recipient, said the service branch is moving closer to implementing a zero trust architecture to build security throughout its infrastructure, including financial management systems, Federal News Network reported Friday.

Knausenberger aims for the Air Force to have a standardized system for endpoint security management and enable “a lot of automation” before she retires from her position in June after a six-year career with the DAF.

The Air Force is also working to utilize identity, credential and access management to align its financial management network with the Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness guidance, Knausenberger said.

“Our ICAM solution for FIAR, we are deploying what I’ll call a pilot, but it’s way more than a pilot. We’re deploying the stack. We’re starting small, we’re scaling fast,” she added.

The official also seeks to establish a program that would streamline the issuance of service equipment and devices to airmen.

“We fragment and we give out equipment in different places, and then we turn it in and you move in two or three years and we give you something new, we have a lot of fragmentation,” Knausenberger said.

