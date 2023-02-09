White House Proposes Guidance to Boost U.S.-Made Products for Government Purposes

The Office of Management and Budget has issued proposed guidance to advance and maximize the use of U.S.-manufactured construction materials in federally funded infrastructure projects.

OMB is also proposing standards to ensure that construction materials used in government infrastructure projects are made in the USA as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector, Livia Shmavonian, director of the Made in America Office, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

According to Shmavonian, the Biden administration has strengthened initiatives to invest in American industry and workers through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which includes the Build America, Buy America Act that requires that all iron, steel, products and construction materials used in government projects are produced in the U.S.

“That means taxpayer dollars funding our country’s infrastructure projects are invested back in American jobs and American manufacturing,” Shmavonian explained.

The initiative has also encouraged private sector investment in the local manufacturing industry by creating job opportunities. Since the beginning of President Biden’s term, 750,000 manufacturing jobs have been created for the American people.

Shmavonian said the proposed guidance is a major step toward strengthening the implementation of the domestic content procurement standards while improving transparency and oversight to “ensure effective stewardship of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding.”