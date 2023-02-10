US State Department Clears $55M Raytheon Guidance Tail Kit Sale to Singapore

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary will deliver air-to-ground munitions kits and related equipment to the government of Singapore under a potential $55 million foreign military sales agreement approved by the U.S. Department of State.

Raytheon Missile and Defense will serve as the principal contractor on the proposed deal that includes the provision of joint direct attack munition tail kits and munitions, laser guidance sets, spare parts and support equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

Singapore also requests aircraft and munitions support, personnel training and training equipment and technical and logistics services.

DSCA said the foreign buyer will use the requested articles and services to boost its national defense capabilities and support coalition operations.

The agency noted that the potential FMS deal does not require the deployment of U.S. government or contractor representatives to Singapore.