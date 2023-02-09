US Army PEO IEW&S Works to Future-Proof Integrated Sensor Architecture

The U.S. Army’s Integrated Sensor Architecture is undergoing future-proof modernization at the Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors Integration Directorate.

The branch’s Sensor Compute Environment team intends to introduce ISA to all program management offices in order to achieve interoperability throughout the Army, the service branch reported.

ISA features a modular and adaptable framework that is compatible with any type of sensor, providing a workaround for Army systems and devices that only function in an exclusive, proprietary environment.

The framework’s design minimizes the need for a middleman or a remote translator to process sensor data, facilitating rapid information exchange.

PEO IEW&S is looking for ways to improve ISA to keep up with evolving technology without having to pay recurring upgrade costs every few years.

“There are two fundamentals we’re trying to fix in designing ISA. One is, how do we allow only one way for you to provide information, so the position is always represented this way, so there’s no argument about it,” said Matthew Harrell, Sensor CE and ISA tech lead at PEO IEW&S. “But at the same time, how do we make it extensible, so others can add new data types, experiment with what makes sense, get the right thing going, and then turn around and add those to the standard without breaking everybody else.”