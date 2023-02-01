SEC Announces Agenda for Upcoming Small Business Advisory Committee Meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on Feb. 7 to discuss key issues relating to the financing of small and medium-sized enterprises in the United States.

SEC said Tuesday the agenda for the upcoming meeting will focus on alternative approaches to small business capital raising, the SEC proposal on private fund reforms and the role of investment research for investors and smaller private companies.

The committee seeks to explore different options from traditional bank and venture capital funding for small public companies, during a session led by speakers Damien Dwin, founder and CEO of Lafayette Square, and Melissa Withers, managing partner at RevUp Capital.

Alpa Patel, a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, and Charles Hudson, managing partner and founder of Precursor Ventures, are also set to tackle SEC’s proposed new rules to regulate private fund advisers.

A discussion on the availability of equity research prepared by broker-dealer firms will be led by Charles Bobrinskoy, vice chairman and head of investment group and portfolio manager at Ariel Investments, and Amy Natterson Kroll, a partner at Morgan Lewis.