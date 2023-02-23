Retired USMC Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall Joins Sigma Defense Systems Board of Advisors

Retired United States Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Dennis Crall has been selected as a member of Sigma Defense Systems ’ board of advisors, where he will serve alongside the organization’s co-founders and numerous former military officials.

Crall’s appointment follows his retirement from active duty in October 2022, when he stepped down from his last assignment as chief information officer and director of command, control, communications and cyber for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Sigma Defense announced from Perry, Georgia on Thursday.

Matt Jones , CEO of Sigma Defense, singled out a quote from Crall in which he emphasized the importance of outcomes for the warfighter, who must “live with” the results of industry efforts. He said that this line of thinking reflects the company’s philosophy.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a leader with his insight and experience join our team. His depth of knowledge within C4 and his focus on connecting data and people at speed will help us deliver greater capabilities and better results for our customers across the Department of Defense,” said Jones.

Crall joined the USMC in 1987 and has since engaged in strategic capacities furthering C4, cyberspace operations, cybersecurity and data and artificial intelligence strategy. In his final position with the service branch as CIO of C4, Crall led the development of all C4 administrative and operational policy.

Before assuming the CIO role, Crall was the senior military advisor to the undersecretary of defense for policy, in which he advised the secretary of defense on cyberspace activities and cybersecurity while implementing DOD cyberspace critical vulnerability mitigations.

Throughout his time with the USMC, Crall accumulated over 350 flight hours and served in 34 combat missions.