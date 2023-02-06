Rep. Mark Green, Jen Easterly Hold Discussion on Maintaining Critical Infrastructure Security

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn, chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, held a meeting with Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, to discuss how CISA can protect U.S. critical infrastructure from cyberattacks.

In a statement published Thursday, Green highlighted the importance of employing a proactive approach to staying ahead of foreign adversaries and establishing CISA “as an information enabler rather than as a regulatory agency.”

“While the intelligence community has made clear that malicious foreign adversaries will continue to pose significant cyber threats to our critical infrastructure, we aim to approach cyber resilience from a proactive posture,” the lawmaker said.

Green made the statement following his meeting with Easterly, wherein they reportedly conversed about how the Homeland Security Committee can carry on with its efforts to counter current and future cyber threats.

“As I discussed with Director Easterly, our goal will be to best position CISA to execute its preexisting authorities and requirements to strengthen the cybersecurity of Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) and private sector networks while being responsible stewards of American taxpayer dollars,” Green continued.