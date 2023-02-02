Pentagon Releases Guidance on File Documentation for Cost-Reimbursement Contracts

The Department of Defense’s office of the undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment has issued a memorandum offering guidance on coordination with the contract administration office and file documentation for cost-reimbursement contracts.

The memo signed Wednesday by John Tenaglia, principal director of defense pricing and contracting, was in response to one of the recommendations made by DOD’s inspector general in a report that found inconsistencies in the documentation of contract files by contracting officers.

According to the Federal Acquisition Regulation, service branches may only use a cost-reimbursement contract when a “written acquisition plan has been approved and signed at least one level above the contracting officer.”

Under acquisition planning, contracting officers should coordinate with the Defense Contract Management Agency or other contract administration office to ensure that sufficient resources are available for contract administration, the report read.

The memo also includes instructions for contracting officers when using documentation other than firm-fixed-price contracts.