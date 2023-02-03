Pentagon, NTIA Unveil 2023 5G Challenge for Open RAN Systems

The Department of Defense and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration have launched a new prize competition aimed at advancing 5G adoption to drive the creation of an open network ecosystem.

DOD said Thursday the 2023 5G Challenge: Advanced Interoperability seeks to evaluate the potential use of open radio access network systems in future military base communications infrastructure modernization endeavors.

Open RAN systems will reportedly play a key role in the Pentagon’s efforts to upgrade communication networks at its facilities in accordance with the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2023.

The multi-vendor 5G Challenge will provide up to $7 million in cash and prizes for companies that offer combined central unit and distributed unit and radio unit network subsystems.

Interested parties have until March 1 to apply for the competition.