OSTP Names Mark Latonero National AI Initiative Office Deputy Director

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has appointed Mark Latonero, a former official at the Department of Commerce, to serve as deputy director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office.

Latonero shared in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday that he joined OSTP from the National Institute of Standards and Technology where he served as senior policy adviser for AI.

While at NIST, he worked with the Trustworthy and Responsible AI team to develop a framework for managing risks posed by AI systems.

Prior to joining NIST, Latonero was a senior consultant to the Executive Office of the Secretary-General at the United Nations and a senior policy adviser to the nonprofit organization Partnership on AI.

In his new role at OSTP, Latonero will work as part of the technology and science and society team to help address the impacts of emerging technologies on socio-technical systems.

He will also lead the national initiative to boost AI technology use in federal agencies.

The Potomac Officers Club will hold its 4th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on Feb. 16 to discuss the federal government’s AI priorities and initiatives for 2023 and beyond. Click here to register and hear from the speakers, including Craig Martell, chief digital and AI officer at the Department of Defense, and Lakshmi Raman, director of AI at the CIA.