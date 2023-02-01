NREL Report: Cybersecurity Should Be Implemented Early in Aviation Electrification

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has published a report to guide the aviation industry in the implementation of cybersecurity measures for electric aviation.

The study was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, which is looking into the potential of airport electrification to help achieve air mobility goals in the U.S, NREL said Monday.

According to the report, security should be incorporated early into the design and procurement phases of electric aircraft production. During technology procurement, facility owners may employ assessments such as the Department of Energy Cybersecurity Capability Maturity Model, and the Distributed Energy Resource Cybersecurity Framework, to identify potential vulnerabilities and protect energy assets.

The industry should also apply lessons learned from cyberthreats in ground EV charging, NREL stated.

To protect virtual information at airports, multiple stakeholders can scale intrusion detection systems or use the laboratory’s Module OT operational technology encryption platform.