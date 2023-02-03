NOAA, ASCE Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Work Toward Climate-Resilient Infrastructure; Rick Spinrad Quoted

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Society of Civil Engineers that attempts to address climate change through building and infrastructure design and construction.

As part of the agreement, NOAA’s products and scientific data will be applied to ASCE’s standards, best practices, and building and civil engineering codes, the agency said Thursday.

“Sustained partnerships like this one are key to this effort, and will help foster a Climate-Ready Nation where individuals, businesses and communities have the knowledge and tools to take action to mitigate risk and support economic growth,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad remarked.

Partially administered by UMD, the collaboration and the MoU aim to advance sustainable infrastructure, especially in vulnerable populations such as low-income communities.

The MoU was prompted by NOAA’s findings that atmospheric-related disasters accounted for $165 billion in total damages in 2022 alone—the third biggest annual sum on record.

The NOAA Climate Program Office initially teamed up with ASCE and the University of Maryland Center for Technology and Systems Management in 2021 to work toward climate-resilient infrastructure.