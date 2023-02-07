NITRD Requests Industry Input on Updated Federal Cybersecurity R&D Strategic Plan

The Networking and Information Technology Research and Development’s National Coordination Office has begun requesting industry input on the latest update to the federal cybersecurity research and development strategic plan.

In a request for information published in the Federal Register, NITRD said the updated plan will guide the development of cybersecurity standards and best practices and coordinate federally funded R&D efforts in the cyber domain.

The NITRD Cyber Security and Information Assurance Interagency Working Group is seeking input on new technologies that can potentially enhance the security, reliability, privacy and trustworthiness of digital assets and what commercially available technology can address deficiencies outlined in the previous strategic plan.

In addition, industry partners are asked to answer what research or topics mentioned in the 2019 Strategic Plan be prioritized in the updated plan.

The U.S. government is required to update the federal cybersecurity R&D strategic plan every four years in accordance with the Cybersecurity Enhancement Act of 2014.