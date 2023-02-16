NASA Requests Industry Input on Commercial LEO Destinations Development Program

NASA’s Johnson Space Center has begun requesting information from U.S. industry sources on the development of future commercial destinations in low Earth orbit in preparation for the planned retirement of the International Space Station at the end of the decade.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that NASA is seeking input on the overall concept of operations and resource needs of the Commercial Low-Earth Orbit Development Program.

The program’s concept of operation describes the government’s requirements for a commercially operated space station as well as the strategies, policies and processes for developing, maintaining and retiring CLDs for government purposes.

NASA is also working with the ISS National Lab to identify capabilities of interest to conduct research and technology demonstrations and estimate resources necessary to support the program.

Responses to the request for information will guide the development of future utilization requirements.

Interested parties have until March 30 to submit comments and feedback.