Lt. Gen. Clinton Hinote Outlines Ways to Facilitate Defense Innovation

Lt. Gen. Clinton Hinote, deputy chief of staff for strategy, integration and requirements at the U.S. Air Force, has called upon the Defense Innovation Board to use its influence to help facilitate the adoption of innovative technologies for military applications, Defense One reported Thursday.

According to Hinote, the board must map out competing incentives that guide defense acquisition players to identify barriers and seek opportunities to address longstanding cultural and structural concerns.

“If we’re not incentivized to fight better so that we can save lives and defend the country better, then I don’t know what we have to do, but we’ve got to do something because the incentives right now are lined up against rapid, scalable progress,” Hinote said.

He also noted that the Department of Defense must be transparent with congressional stakeholders and flexible in spending money and sharing intellectual property with allies and partners.

The Defense Innovation Board is reviewing the Pentagon’s upcoming National Defense Science and Technology Strategy, which is primarily concerned with hypersonics, quantum science and other technology focus areas.