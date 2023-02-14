Former White House Official Loren DeJonge Schulman Appointed as OMB’s Associate Director of Personnel & Performance Management

The Office of Management and Budget has assigned the role of performance and personnel management associate director to Loren DeJonge Schulman, former vice president of research, evaluation, and modernizing government at Partnership for Public Service.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, DeJonge Schulman said that the appointment marks her return to government service, and added that it was a privilege to be chosen during the term of the Biden administration.

DeJonge Schulman is a seasoned government executive, serving various roles in the White House and the Department of Defense for almost a decade.

At DOD, she began as presidential management fellow and was eventually promoted to special assistant to the Secretary of Defense. She subsequently became chief of staff of the DOD Office of International Security Affairs.

From January 2011 to November 2012, she was White House director of defense policy and strategy for the Middle East and also held the position of principal advisor to National Security Advisor Susan Rice.