Kevin Heald Selected to Lead Accenture Federal Services’ National Security Portfolio

Kevin Heald has been elevated to Accenture Federal Services ’ national security portfolio lead, which will take effect on May 1.

His promotion comes alongside the retirement of Tiffanny Gates , a three-time Wash100 Award winner who currently holds the position, Accenture Federal Services told ExecutiveGov in an email sent Wednesday.

“I’m proud and excited to hand the reins of Accenture Federal Services’ National Security Portfolio over to Kevin Heald. I’m confident Kevin will bring the experience, energy, and focus this role requires,” said Gates, who will join the organization’s Board of Managers after the transition goes into effect.

Heald praised Gates’ leadership and said that he looks forward to building on the foundation she established during her time in the position.

Currently, Heald serves as the emerging technology and cyber sector lead for Accenture’s federal business, which is focused on Department of Defense, intelligence community and law enforcement customers and employs over 450 staff.

Previously, Heald was senior vice president of information exploitation at Novetta. The company was acquired by Accenture Federal Services in 2021, which, Heald said, was well-executed under Gates’ leadership.

“I’m thrilled about the opportunity to take Accenture Federal Services’ national security portfolio to new heights, forging bold new ways for our clients to maintain advantage and achieve mission success in a rapidly changing landscape,” Heald said.

Before joining Novetta, Heald held roles at Scitor Corp. and co-founded Ennovex Solutions, a firm which offers identity management, cybersecurity and integrated systems to federal customers.

John Goodman , CEO of Accenture Federal Services and six-time Wash100 Award winner, acknowledged Heald’s “entrepreneurial spirit” and commitment to cultivating successful teams to help mission partners reach their goals.

He also said that he is excited to see Gates continue serving the company in her new role.

Heald’s appointment coincides with Accenture Federal Services’ selection of John Peterson as its director of business development , which was also announced on Wednesday.