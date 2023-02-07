Jeffrey David Singleton Named U.S. Representative to NATO DIANA Initiative; Heidi Shyu Quoted

Jeffrey David Singleton, a science and technology executive at the Department of Defense, has been appointed the U.S. representative to the board of directors of NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator of the North Atlantic initiative.

In addition to his new role, Singleton serves as director for technology at the U.S. Army and U.S. principal member and head of the delegation to the NATO Science and Technology Board, the Pentagon said Monday.

Singleton brings to the board more than 30 years of experience in advanced technology research and development and acquisition.

He is the S&T lead for the Pentagon’s strategy for NATO and international partnerships and has helped launch prize competitions and challenges to incentivize private companies to develop new ways to address complex COVID-19 challenges.

“His background and experience in helping to drive science and technology cooperation with NATO partners is just what is needed to help DIANA succeed,” said Heidi Shyu, the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Singleton’s appointment comes after Barbara McQuiston was elected chair of NATO DIANA’s board of directors.

Shyu is set to speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 9th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit, which will be held on March 23. Click here to register and hear about the Pentagon’s R&D efforts in artificial intelligence, microelectronics and hypersonics and other emerging technologies.