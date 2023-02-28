Stephen Benjamin, the former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, has been appointed by President Biden as senior adviser and director of White House Office of Public Engagement.

Benjamin, who served as mayor of Columbia from 2010 to 2021, will succeed Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is stepping down as head of the office after more than half a year of service in the Biden administration, the White House said Monday.

As head of the local government, Benjamin focused on economic development, job creation and development of a diverse law enforcement department, according to Biden.

“As a former President of both the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association, Steve’s deep relationships with communities across the country will serve our Administration and the American public well,” the president said.

The Office of Public Engagement facilitates and coordinates direct dialogue between the Biden administration and local communities to inform the national government’s outreach and public events.