DOT’s Federal Highway Administration Highlights Progress in EV Charging Infrastructure Plan

The Department of Transportation has finalized the minimum requirements for federally funded projects on electric vehicle infrastructure.

The final standards are among the latest actions announced by the Biden administration to reach its goal of building a 500,000-unit, made-in-America EV charging network by 2030, DOT said Wednesday.

DOT’S Federal Highway Administration issued the minimum standards to provide guidance on the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program for funding EV charging projects.

FHWA also released a notice on a temporary public interest waiver of Buy America requirements for EV charger materials, such as steel and iron, in an aim to expedite the completion of EV infrastructure contracts. The waiver will eventually be phased out in order to prioritize the Buy America policy.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said the agency will soon open applications for community-based charging grants in addition to the implementation of the policies. The first round of funding through the new Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program will distribute $700 million out of the $2.5 billion budget provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.