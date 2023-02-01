Federal IT Exec Charles Armstrong Appointed FEMA CIO

Charles Armstrong, an information technology leader with more than three decades of government experience, has been appointed chief information officer at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a LinkedIn post published Friday.

Armstrong previously served as CIO of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he led the modernization of the agency’s IT infrastructure and the implementation of visualization and cloud products and services across the enterprise.

Prior to that, he was assistant commissioner for the CBP’s Office of Information and Technology and deputy CIO of the Department of Homeland Security.

His DHS experience also included roles such as cargo modernization program manager at CBP.

The technology executive started his career as a software developer at the U.S. Navy.