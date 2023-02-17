DOE Solicits Public Input on Planned Energy Security Foundation

The Department of Energy has issued a request for information from multiple stakeholder groups on opportunities to engage with the planned Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation.

In a notice published by the Federal Register on Wednesday, DOE’s Office of Technology Transitions invited responses to seven questions considering a variety of topics, such as the FESI’s role in DOE missions and engagement with organizations both within and outside the department.

The CHIPS and Science Act authorized the establishment of FESI as an independent, nonprofit fundraiser to help speed up the commercialization of energy technologies.

To define the foundation’s priorities, the agency is seeking input from philanthropic groups, potential private sector investors, DOE national laboratories and other prospective collaborators.

One key area of concern is how DOE-FESI engagement can better support communities, small businesses and underrepresented groups that are interested in participating in energy tech development and transition.

The agency is open to RFI responses until March 27.