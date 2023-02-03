DOD Allocates Over $2B in Funds to New Security Package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense has committed more than $2 billion in funds to continue supporting Ukraine’s security initiatives through the delivery of critical air defense capabilities, armored infantry vehicles and other supplies.

The assistance package is composed of a Presidential Drawdown valued at up to $425 million and a $1.75 billion allotment from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative , the DOD announced on Friday.

The Presidential Drawdown, which represents the 31st mobilization of equipment from the DOD reservoir made by the Biden Administration since August 2021, will finance the supply of Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition and conventional and long-range rockets for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

Specific provisions include 2,000 anti-armor rockets, 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, 190 heavy machine guns, 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, and supplementary 155 millimeter artillery rounds and 120 millimeter mortar rounds, among others.

Funds from USAI will enable the delivery anti-aircraft weapons, Counter-Unmanned and Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems, multiple types of radars, medical supplies and other equipment as well as tools to integrate a variety of Western weapons into Ukrainian air defense systems and sustainment support.

While Presidential Drawdowns obtain equipment from the DOD inventory, USAI finances procurement from the private sector. This assistance package marks the commencement of a contracting process to expand U.S. support for the Ukrainian military’s immediate and future needs.

Since President Biden assumed office, the U.S. has allocated $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. The nation has committed over $32 billion since 2014 and more than $29.3 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

DOD said that the U.S. will continue collaborating with its allies and partners to help Ukraine meet the current and long-term demands required for the nation to maintain its security.