DIU to Develop Nasal Spray to Protect Warfighters From Respiratory Viruses

The Defense Innovation Unit has selected Access to Advanced Health Institute and Ena Therapeutics to prototype a small-molecule nasal spray designed to improve the immunity of U.S. troops against respiratory viruses.

As part of the Department of Defense’s Project Panacea, Ena will produce a broad-spectrum antiviral immunomodulatory nasal spray that AAHI scientists will test against Nipah virus and pandemic influenza in preclinical studies, DIU said Wednesday.

The nasal spray will act as a prophylaxis for novel viruses and new variants of existing respiratory viruses.

The 18-month project was launched through the collaboration between DIU and the Joint Project Manager for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Medical under the Vaccine Acceleration by Modular Progression program.

“The lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for the biotechnology industry to address viral threats through the application of novel technologies,” said Amanda Love, a joint product manager with the JPEO.