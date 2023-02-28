Dawn Schaible Becomes Permanent Deputy Director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center

Dawn Schaible has been transitioned from interim to permanent deputy director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, with immediate effect.

The appointment was finalized seven months after she assumed the role on an acting capacity in June, the agency said Tuesday.

Schaible has been helping Glenn Research Center Director Jimmy Kenyon manage 3,200 civil servants and support service contractors. She transferred from the Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, where she worked as director of the Engineering Directorate.

Her experience at NASA also includes 18 years at the Kennedy Space Center, co-founding the NASA Engineering and Safety Center, and working as deputy chief engineer.

“Dawn has been a member of the NASA family for 35 years, and she brings a wealth of NASA research, engineering, and programmatic knowledge with her to Cleveland,” Kenyon remarked. “She’s done a phenomenal job while serving as acting deputy director. She jumped in and immediately began making an impact. I look forward to continuing to support NASA’s mission and people with her permanently on our leadership team.”