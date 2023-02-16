Commerce Department Seeks Nominations for U.S.-EU Trade & Technology Council Talent for Growth Task Force

The Department of Commerce has begun to solicit nominations for six U.S. members of a newly established task force that seeks to help the U.S. and European Union achieve a trained workforce necessary to maintain leadership in existing and emerging technologies.

The department is looking for six private sector executives to induct into the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Talent for Growth Task Force, which will offer recommendations to the co-chairs of the U.S. and EU TTC and carry out actions to “showcase training opportunities and increase public understanding of the promise of these careers,” according to a Federal Register notice published Wednesday.

Task force members will serve a one-year term and should come from the business sector, organizations that support training and those who represent labor unions.

The secretary of Commerce will name the U.S. members of the task force after a review of applicants.

Nominations are due Feb. 27.