Commerce Department Names Leaders, Staff to Oversee U.S. Semiconductor Investments; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce has appointed a team of leaders and staff to help guide the implementation of semiconductor investments from the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

The CHIPS for America team includes leaders from public and private sectors who will serve in the CHIPS Program Office, which Michael Schmidt heads as director, the Department of Commerce said Friday.

“This group of accomplished leaders brings the diversity of experience, ideas, and backgrounds needed to secure our position as the global leader in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D for decades to come,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The CHIPS for America team members are:

Rebecca Callahan, Director of Legislative Affairs

Morgan Dwyer, Chief Strategy Officer

Adrienne Elrod, Director of External and Government Affairs

Todd Fisher, Chief Investment Officer

Matt Hill, Communications Director

Dan Kim, Chief Economist and Director of Strategic Planning and Industry Analysis

Brad Koenig, Senior Relationship Director

Andy Kuritzkes, Chief Risk Officer

Atissa Ladjevardian, Chief of Staff for External and Government Affairs

Nikita Lalwani, Senior Advisor to the Director

Sara Meyers, Chief Operating Officer & Chief of Staff

Mike O’Brien, Senior Relationship Director

Sara O’Rourke, Head of Operations and Chief of Staff to the Chief Investment Officer

Kylie Patterson, Senior Advisor for Opportunity and Inclusion

Fayrouz Saad, Director of Public Engagement

The CHIPS and Science Act was signed into law in August 2022 to help boost U.S. semiconductor research and development, manufacturing and workforce enablement.

The law provides $54.2 billion in total funding to support the domestic semiconductor sector and establishes a 25 percent investment tax credit for spending on semiconductor manufacturing.