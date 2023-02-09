CBP Opens Information Solicitation on Planned Asset Management System

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is seeking information from vendors with the capabilities to design an integrated enterprise-wide asset lifecycle management system.

In an RFI notice issued Tuesday, CBP stated that the asset management system will help the agency process and report on its more than 1 million assets, which ranges from equipment to vehicles and information technology.

CBP’s Office of Facilities and Asset Management is in need of a cloud-compatible platform that can consolidate its 17 disparate systems. Its design must include standard usage and maintenance modes for normal and emergency situations.

The agency is looking for technologies that can be used by CBP procurement personnel, maintainers, reporting stakeholder and analysts on a daily basis.

Interested companies may respond to the RFI until March 10.