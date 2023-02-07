Brendan Carr Commends House Lawmakers for Proposing Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act

Brendan Carr, a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, has applauded the introduction of a bipartisan bill that would direct FCC to publish a list of companies that hold an FCC authorization and have links to China and other foreign adversarial governments. The proposed ruling is part of efforts to counter the influence of such regimes on U.S. telecommunications infrastructure.

In a statement published Monday, Carr called on Congress to advance the passage of the fielded Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency Act, which he said would help strengthen U.S. national security.

“Increasing visibility into entities with FCC authorizations that have relationships with authoritarian regimes would bring much needed transparency and help strengthen America’s communications networks against threats from malign actors,” Carr said.

Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., reintroduced the bipartisan FACT Act in the lower chamber on Friday.