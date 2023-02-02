BAE Systems Secures Contract Under $4B NAVWAR CANES Program; Lisa Hand Quoted

BAE Systems has won a spot on the $4.1 billion Naval Information Warfare Systems Command Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services contract vehicle.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will manage the procurement and production of afloat network devices, spares, laboratory equipment, initial software, software renewal and upkeep services for surface, shore and submarine systems, the company announced from McLean, Virginia on Thursday.

“We look forward to continuing to support the Navy’s CANES mission to update shipboard networks to improve fleet operations. Our team has a legacy of exceptional quality and production support to NAVWAR, ensuring timely and critical modernization of the afloat networks,” commented Lisa Hand , vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions.

The CANES program aims to deliver an improved tactical afloat network as part of the Navy’s efforts to modernize planning processes by enhancing cybersecurity, command and control, communications and intelligence systems afloat while supplanting underperforming legacy systems.

As one of eight companies selected under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle, BAE Systems will compete for awards throughout the initiative’s 10-year period.

For eight years, BAE Systems has supported the CANES program by sourcing, assembling, testing and supplying CANES production units for large deck surface ships in Summerville, South Carolina.