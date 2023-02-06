Alondra Nelson Steps Down as OSTP Science and Society Deputy Director

Alondra Nelson is stepping down as a deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to return as a professor at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, Axios reported Saturday.

She served as the first deputy director of the newly created OSTP Science and Society team and assumed leadership at the office on an acting basis in February 2022 following the resignation of Eric Lander.

Nelson confirmed her departure in a Twitter post and said that she was honored to help advance the administration’s “distinct vision for science, technology and innovation that expands opportunity, well being, rights and equity.”

As head of the OSTP Science and Society, Nelson led the administration’s efforts on artificial intelligence including the development of the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, which outlines principles for the creation, implementation and use of automated systems across the U.S.