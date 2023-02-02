AFLCMC Requests Info on Next-Generation Tanker Production Program

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has begun seeking information on a commercial capability to support the development of a next-generation tanker designed to meet future aerial refueling mission requirements.

A notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov states that the Air Force anticipates achieving initial operational capability in 2040 for the Next Generation Air-refueling System, which is the final increment to the service branch’s tanker recapitalization plan.

According to the request for information, the Air Force is looking for commercial platforms that “might fulfill the most stressing and complex air refueling mission requirements of the future fight.”

AFLCMC said responses from the industry will be used to guide preliminary analysis and concept development for an analysis of alternatives scheduled to begin in October 2023.

Interested parties have until March 2 to submit white papers for the NGAS procurement effort.