34 University Transportation Centers to Share Up to $435M in Grants From DOT; Pete Buttigieg Quoted

34 University Transportation Centers to Share Up to $435M in Grants From DOT

The Department of Transportation has awarded up to $435 million in grants to 34 university transportation centers to support research and development projects that can advance the country’s infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday revealed the university-led groups chosen to receive $4 million, $3 million or $2 million a year.

Project leaders include the University of California, Davis; University of Texas at Austin; Prairie View A&M University in Texas; Clemson University in South Carolina; and Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania.

Their studies will focus on areas such as cybersecurity for transportation cyber-physical-social systems, decarbonization of transport hubs in historically disadvantaged communities, and new data-driven technologies to be incorporated into next-generation vehicles.

“We are proud to support University Transportation Centers across the country that are developing cutting-edge technologies to improve our transportation systems for years to come,” Buttigieg said. “With this investment, we’ll be able to support a new generation of leaders as they continue to pursue research that will usher in safer, cleaner, and more accessible ways to get people where they need to go.”  

