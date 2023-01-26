White House Seeks Info to Help Determine Digital Asset R&D Priorities

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has begun to solicit feedback from the public to help identify research and development priorities related to digital assets and attendant technologies such as blockchain, decentralized finance, smart contracts and distributed ledgers.

OSTP issued the request for information as the federal government develops a national agenda for research and development involving digital assets, according to a Federal Register notice published Thursday.

The office is soliciting information on goals, sectors or applications that could be enhanced with digital assets and associated technologies and where digital assets might introduce risks or harms.

Interested stakeholders could also offer their input on federal research opportunities that could be launched or modified to back efforts to mitigate risks from digital assets; research and development that should be prioritized for digital assets; opportunities to advance responsible innovation in the broader digital assets ecosystem; and other information that should inform the R&D agenda.

Responses to the RFI are due March 3.